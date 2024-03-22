Advertisement
HIMACHAL PRADESH

BREAKING: 3 Independent MLAs Resign In Himachal Pradesh To Join BJP

The resignation of the MLAs comes days after they voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha poll.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: 3 Independent MLAs Resign In Himachal Pradesh To Join BJP

New Delhi: Three independent MLAs resigned from the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Friday. The MLAs submited resignation to the Assembly secretary and are set to join Bharatiya Janata Party.

The resignation of the MLAs comes days after they voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha poll.

