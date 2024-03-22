BREAKING: 3 Independent MLAs Resign In Himachal Pradesh To Join BJP

New Delhi: Three independent MLAs resigned from the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Friday. The MLAs submited resignation to the Assembly secretary and are set to join Bharatiya Janata Party.

#WATCH | Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: Three independent MLAs resign from State Assembly. They will join the BJP. pic.twitter.com/wY6r4RvOGt — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

The resignation of the MLAs comes days after they voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha poll.