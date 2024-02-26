trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725081
Breaking: Allahabad HC Upholds Varanasi Court Order Allowing Hindu Side To Offer Prayer In Vyas Tehkhana In Gyanvapi Mosque

The Allahabad High Court today upheld the Varanasi Court order allowing Hindu side to offer prayer in 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' in the Gyanvapi Mosque.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 10:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Allahabad High Court today upheld the Varanasi Court order allowing Hindu side to offer prayer in 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' in the Gyanvapi Mosque. The High Court refused to put a stay on the Varanasi court's order and the Muslim side said that they will file a caveat in the Supreme Court against the order.

 

This is a developing story.

