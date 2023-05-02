Congress Releases Manifesto For Karnataka Elections, Promises Free Electricity, Monthly Allowances For Unemployed Graduates

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities). The manifesto of Congress for Karnataka elections promises free electricity of 200 units, Rs 2,000 monthly for women heads of families, Rs 3,000 monthly for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 monthly for unemployed diploma holders. It also promises free travel for women in KSRTC/BMTC buses. Congress will also consider extending OPS to government employees who joined since 2006 and filling all unapproved vacancies in government departments in one year.

Congress promises 5 guarantees in its manifesto for Karnataka Polls: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi & Shakti. Gruha Jyothi offers free power of 200 units; Gruha Lakshmi gives Rs 2,000 to each woman head of family & Anna Bhagya provides 10kg food grains.

"Congress manifesto focuses on how to generate employment, empower the women, eradicate poverty and how to hold the hands of farmers," news agency PTI quoted Congress leader Gaurav Vallabh as saying ahead of launch of Congress manifesto.

The manifesto also states, Yuva Nidhi of Rs 3,000 a month will be given to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders.

Cong prez Mallikarjun Kharge gives 6th guarantee that the promises will be fulfilled in first cabinet meeting on day one of forming govt.

“Will cancel all unfair laws & other laws against people’s interests made by BJP govt within one year of coming to power”: Cong in its manifesto for K’taka.