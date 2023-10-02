trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669674
BREAKING: Delhi Police Arrest ISIS Terrorist With Rs 3 Lakh Bounty On His Head

The special cell of  Delhi police on Monday arrested ISIS terrorist Shahnawaj alias Saifi, who is on the National Investigation Agency's most wanted list.

New Delhi: The special cell of  Delhi police on Monday arrested ISIS terrorist Shahnawaj alias Saifi, who is on the National Investigation Agency's most wanted list. The terrorist is carrying a reward of Rs 3,00,000 and he was wanted in the Pune case. Police is interrogating the arrested terrorist and further details are awaited. The terrorist, who is a engineer  was living in Delhi by hiding his identity.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

