BREAKING: Delhi Police Arrest ISIS Terrorist With Rs 3 Lakh Bounty On His Head
New Delhi: The special cell of Delhi police on Monday arrested ISIS terrorist Shahnawaj alias Saifi, who is on the National Investigation Agency's most wanted list. The terrorist is carrying a reward of Rs 3,00,000 and he was wanted in the Pune case. Police is interrogating the arrested terrorist and further details are awaited. The terrorist, who is a engineer was living in Delhi by hiding his identity.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.
