trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670346
NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE IN JAIPUR

Earthquake In Jaipur: Tremors Felt In Rajasthan Capital, Check Details

Earthquake In Jaipur: 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 03:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake In Jaipur: Tremors Felt In Rajasthan Capital, Check Details File Photo

Earthquake In Jaipur: According to the National Centre for Seismology, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Nepal at a depth of 5 km, causing severe tremors Jaipur and Delhi-NCR area. “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location:Nepal”, the National Center for Seismology posted on X.  When the severe tremors lasted more than a minute, many people in north India, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana, rushed out of their buildings.

 

 

 

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train