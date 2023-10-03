Earthquake In Jaipur: Tremors Felt In Rajasthan Capital, Check Details
Earthquake In Jaipur:
Earthquake In Jaipur: According to the National Centre for Seismology, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Nepal at a depth of 5 km, causing severe tremors Jaipur and Delhi-NCR area. “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location:Nepal”, the National Center for Seismology posted on X. When the severe tremors lasted more than a minute, many people in north India, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana, rushed out of their buildings.
