Breaking: Night curfew of 11pm to 5am in Uttar Pradesh from Dec 25

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to put in place the night curfew from December 25. The duration of the night curfew will be from 11pm in the night to 5am in the morning. Apart from this, more than 200 people will not be allowed to assemble for any wedding.

UP Govt: Night curfew to be put in place from December 25 from 11 pm-5am . Not more than 200 people allowed in weddings pic.twitter.com/bHs8Ih7urW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 24, 2021

The decision has been taken keeping in view the rising cases of Omicron infection in the country.

India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358, 114 of which have either recovered or migrated, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The 358 Omicron Covid variant cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far, it showed. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 88 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana 38, Tamil Nadu 34, Karnataka 31 and Gujarat 30.

The ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 6,650 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of cases to 3,47,72,626, while the count of active cases has declined to 77,516. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,79,133, with 374 daily fatalities being recorded, it showed. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 57 days. The tally of active cases has declined to 77,516, which comprises 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

