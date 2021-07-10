Breastfeeding mothers should get vaccinated without hesitation, ICMR expert debunks myths related to COVID-19 vaccines

New Delhi: The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) expert, Dr Samiran Panda on Friday (July 9, 2021) addressed the myth surrounding the vaccination of new mothers. Dr Samiran Panda, who is the head of the Division of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, said that breastfeeding mothers should get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 without any hesitation.

"Breastfeeding mothers should get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 without any hesitation. The anti-bodies that are developed in the mother as a result of the vaccination get passively transferred to the baby while breastfeeding and could be helpful to the child," he said.

Dr Samiran Panda also spoke on the COVID-19 vaccines and urged everyone to get themselves vaccinated right now, rather than waiting for other COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in the country.

"Please understand that while people may be waiting for other vaccines which they may consider more convenient or superior, the virus is not waiting. The virus is still spreading in the country. What if you get infected, while you wait?" he said.

Dr. Panda also said it is futile to go for anti-body tests as immunity does not depend only on anti-bodies.

"The anti-bodies that are seen using the commercial kits available in the market are not necessarily the anti-bodies that can protect from COVID disease. Whenever a person gets vaccinated, two types of immunity emerge. One is known as neutralizing anti-body or anti-body mediated immunity. The second one is cell-mediated immunity. The third and the most important one is immune memory. Immune memory is generated after vaccination and is present in cells and whenever the virus enters the body, this gets activated," he explained.

Dr Panda stated that the COVID-19 vaccines are absolutely safe for everyone, including people with normal allergies like asthma, dust allergy, allergy of pollen grains, and have gone through three phases of clinical trials.

"Patients with co-morbidities can take the vaccine if they are stable. It is advisable for people suffering from diabetes and other immuno-suppressed conditions to get vaccinated because they are at a higher risk," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

