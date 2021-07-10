India reports 42,766 new COVID-19 cases and 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday (July 10, 2021) said that India reported 42,766 new COVID-19 cases and 1,206 deaths in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry further informed that India's active caseload currently stands at 4,55,033.

The national weekly positivity rate is now at 2.34%, while the daily positivity rate is at 2.19%.

The total number of coronavirus cases has now increased to 3,07,95,716, of which, 2,99,33,538 have recovered and 4,07,145 have died.

On the other hand, 45,254 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and took the total number of recoveries to 2,99,33,538.

Earlier on Friday, the Centre had stated that Maharashtra and Kerala recorded more than half of the COVID-19 cases registered in India last week. It said that Maharashtra reported 21 per cent and Kerala 32 per cent and stressed on following containment measures.



The government also commented on the visuals from tourist spots and said that the way people are mingling without following COVID-19 protocols is 'a serious cause of concern' and that such negligence will increase the risk of virus spread.

It also said that the country is still dealing with the second wave and we need to introspect if we can afford misplaced belief that COVID-19 is over."

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country. The Officials discussed with the Prime Minister and briefed him about the progress on the installation of PSA Oxygen plants. They stated that more than 1500 PSA Oxygen plants are coming up across India and said that they will support over 4 lakh oxygenated beds.

