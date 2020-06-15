हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSEM Manipur Board HSLC 10th result 2020

BSEM Manipur Board HSLC 10th result 2020 declared at bosem.in

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) on Monday (June 15) declared Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th result 2020.  The students who had appeared in the exam can check the results at bosem.in, manresults.nic.in.

BSEM Manipur Board HSLC 10th result 2020 declared at bosem.in

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) on Monday (June 15) declared Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th result 2020.  The students who had appeared in the exam can check the results at bosem.in, manresults.nic.in.

The answer sheets checking process was started in April and the evaluation process was completed in May. The announcement of result was delayed due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's how the students can check results online:

Step 1: Visit the websites- bosem.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using your roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

A total of 38,664 candidates, including 19,824 are girls and 19,040 boys, had appeared in the class 10 exam this year. A student needs at least 35 per cent to pass the examination.

