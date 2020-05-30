Bus carrying migrants from Kerala to Bengal overturns in Odisha's Balasore

Balasore: At least seven people were injured when a bus carrying West Bengal-bound migrants from Kerala overturned in the Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday (May 30). The bus carrying 38 passengers was on its way to Kolkata when it skidded off the National Highway 16 and overturned near Balasore town.

According to the police, as many as seven migrant labourers were injured in the mishap. The condition of all the injured is said to be stable. Arrangements are being made to send the migrant returnees to their destinations in another bus, PTI quoted a police official as saying.

Police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers with the help of locals, while the injured persons were sent to the district headquarters hospital in Balasore.

The West Bengal-bound labourers, who were engaged in various establishments in Kerala, were stuck in the southern coastal state since March due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.