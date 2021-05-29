CBI arrests four Food Corporation of India officials in bribery case, check details

Indore: CBI has arrested four Officials including the Divisional Manager, two Managers of Food Corporation of India in bribery of Rs. One Lakh.

During searches, cash of Rs.3.0l crore(approx) and gold jewellery 387gms(approx) & 670 gms(approx) silver articles/jewellery were recovered.



The said cash amount was allegedly kept in different envelopes, some of the bundles marked/written with names of the parties, dates and amounts. Some cash amount was allegedly found in a heavy safety vault/chest which was concealed in the wooden almirah. A diary was found containing the detailed record of the cash amounts obtained such as date, name of party, amount and also a note counting machine.

A case was registered on a complaint against Manager (Accounts), FCI, Divisional Office, Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs. 1,50,000/- for releasing the pending bills of Complainant's company.



The arrested persons will be produced today before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Bhopal.

As per a media query relating to a bribery case.

Name of the arrested accused of Food Corporation of India, Divisional Office, Bhopal:-

i) Shri. Harish Hinonia, Divisional Manager,

ii) Shri. Arun Shrivastava, Manager (Accounts),

iii) Shri.Mohan Parate, Manager (Security)

iv) Shri.Kishore Meena, Asstt. (Grade-I)