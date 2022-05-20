हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lalu Prasad Yadav

CBI registers fresh corruption cases against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 17 locations in Delhi, Bihar

The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government, officials said. 

CBI registers fresh corruption cases against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 17 locations in Delhi, Bihar

Patna: The CBI has registered a fresh case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railway, officials said on Friday. The probe agency has started searches at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar, they said. The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government, officials said. 

 

Apart from Lalu, news reports say that other members of his family, including his daughter, were named in the report.

(With PTI inputs)

Lalu Prasad YadavCBILalu CBI search
