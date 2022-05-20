Patna: The CBI has registered a fresh case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railway, officials said on Friday. The probe agency has started searches at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar, they said. The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government, officials said.

#WATCH Police presence outside the Patna residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi as CBI conducts raids at multiple locations of RJD Chief Lalu Yadav in a fresh case relating to alleged 'land for railway job scam'#Bihar pic.twitter.com/mwIdvdT9N3 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Apart from Lalu, news reports say that other members of his family, including his daughter, were named in the report.

(With PTI inputs)