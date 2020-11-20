हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBI

CBI conduct searches at 25 places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in illegal mining case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches at 25 places including the residence of TDP leader and other private individuals in connection with an illegal mining case.

CBI conduct searches at 25 places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in illegal mining case

Amaravati: The Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches at 25 places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana including the residence of TDP leader and former MLA of Gurazala Constituency Yarapatineni Srinivas Rao and others in connection with an illegal mining case.

During the searches, the CBI teams seized several incriminating documents, mobile phones, material objects and cash. Searches were conducted at 25 places including Guntur district and Hyderabad.

The CBI had on August 26, 2020 registered a case against 17 accused persons in the matter after the state government had sought to transfer the matter from the Andhra Pradesh CB-CID, a request approved by the Central government.

Live TV

"It was alleged that the accused had fraudulently conducted illegal and unauthorised mining, quarrying and transportation of limestone in Konanki village of Piduguralla Mandal, Kesanupalli and Nadikudi villages of Dachepalli Mandal, Guntur district for several years and thereby caused revenue loss to the Government and other licensed leaseholders, and also exploited the natural resources," the CBI said in a statement.

The statement by the Central probe agency alleged that illegal mining of several lakh tonnes of limestone was conducted by the accused from 2014 to 2018, as a result of which, natural resources worth several crore of rupees have been plundered.

In order to ascertain the quantum of unauthorised and illegal mining, CBI is also conducting volumetric analysis by using satellite imagery, the statement said. 

Further investigation in underway.

Tags:
CBI
Next
Story

Major accident in Uttar Pradesh: 14 dead after car collides with truck in Pratapgarh
  • 89,58,483Confirmed
  • 1,31,578Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M34S

DNA: 'Fake News' of China against Indian Army, busted!