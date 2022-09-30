CBSE Boards 2023: Exam Alert! Do References Like Oswaal Sample Paper Really Help To Boost Your Score, Key Take-Aways From Past?

The CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Classes 10 & 12 are around the corner, and sample papers have become the most sought-after guidebooks for students of classes 10th & 12th. Although NCERT textbooks are enough for board exams, they aren’t good enough to score maximum maks in competitive times like these. Therefore, a lot of academic experts recommend the reference CBSE Sample papers to have a robust learning approach and to score maximum in CBSE board exams.

These CBSE Sample papers 2022-23 for Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2023 are strictly based on the latest CBSE guidelines for the academic year 2022-23, along with 'most likely questions' included in the sample papers to boost your confidence for board exams. The reason being is that the CBSE sample papers contain all the latest typologies of questions, mind maps, mnemonics, on-tips notes and revision notes, along with others, to get the best out of the CBSE students.

But why do 79,000 schools, 4 lakh teachers and 4.2 million students confide their trust in Oswaal sample papers for classes 10 & 12?

Let’s find out what makes these CBSE sample papers unique and what benefits class 10 & 12 students will get with it.

1. Are The Reference Books Strictly based on CBSE's Latest Exam Pattern?

As per the students' viewpoint, the reference CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23 for classes 10 & 12 are mostly curated as per CBSE's latest pattern; they provide a better exam pattern idea to the students for setting the preparations right for the CBSE board exam 2023. Also, contain all new types of typologies as per the CBSE guidelines.

What do Students say? Know Here at

2. New Typologies of Questions Included

If expert recommendations are to be taken into consideration, there will be a lot of new typologies of questions going to appear in CBSE board exams which will be quite a shock for students preparing from old pattern books.

For the first time ever, Assertion & Reasoning has been introduced with MCQs. Also, more pictorial-based questions are to be included this time in the board 2023 exam. This time, competency-based questions on Analysis, decoding, creation & evaluation, rules application and literary convention are going to be the deciding factors for students.

For CBSE boards 2023 exams, more emphasis will be on ‘appropriacy of style and tone’ in your answers. That’s why students are advised to work on these small tips to score big.

Hence, Oswaal Sample papers 2022-23 for class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2023 contain a combination of all these score-booster tips along with all the new possible types of questions of all the possible typologies to enable students with enough practice to make students champions among the crowd.

What do Teachers say? Know Here at

Here’s the recommended link for CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23 Class 10 Maths | Science | Social | English & All Subjects: https://bit.ly/3SLvhFS

CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23 Class 12 Maths | Physics | Chemistry | English & All Subjects: https://bit.ly/3UR8EBp

3. Get Ahead of All with Better Exam Insight

For students, it’s very difficult to decipher the CBSE exam pattern which keeps on changing, and therefore the references CBSE sample papers are best for students to answer all questions with precision which makes these CBSE Sample Paper for Class 10 & 12 For 2023 Board Exams, essential for students. Students become aware of the latest exam question patterns and frequently asked questions for better exam insight with class 10 & 12 sample papers. Also, this helps students feel more relaxed and calmer during exams.

4. Do sample papers help you track your performance?

The more sample papers you solve, the more prepared you’ll be for the board 2023 exam. Students, with the CBSE question bank for classes 10 & 12, will understand what your strengths & weaknesses are and where they need to put their focus. With references like CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23 class 10 & 12 Maths | Science & All Subjects, students will be more acquainted with the concepts and topics and will have more and the latest questions to practice with for the CBSE board exam 2023.

5. Increase your efficiency with Mind Maps & Mnemonics

Hard work when done in the right direction becomes smart work and with Mind Maps and Mnemonics, your efficiency will increase drastically. Once you start preparing with Oswaal Sample papers for classes 10 & 12 regularly, the mind maps and mnemonics will help you score higher in board exams and have better exam insight. This will increase your performance to make your learning more efficient.

6. Improved Concept Clarity with Detailed Answers and Tips & Tricks

The CBSE Sample papers 2022-23 class 10 & 12 Maths | Science & All Subjects are as per the revised exam pattern for the academic year 2022-2023 which allows students to understand concepts more clearly. CBSE sample papers for classes 10 & 12 help students learn the concepts more easily by providing them with a range of questions.

CBSE sample papers develop an in-depth understanding of the concept. Sample papers also help to improve their time management skills and paper solving speed and accuracy. Students’ ability to answer questions based on the concepts improves more effectively with sample papers.

7. CBSE Board exam 2023 is going to be super difficult!

This time the difficulty level in the CBSE question paper will be a lot higher than the previous ones. There will be a higher level of difficult questions with minimal internal choices for upcoming CBSE board exams. It’s estimated that almost 60% of the questions will be competency and subjective-based. Also, the number of case-based questions will increase and 20% of the questions on critical thinking will be included.

It is not just the quantity of the questions and explanations that matters but also the difficulty of the questions which will make this board exam a lot tougher for students. These answers must be clear with the minimum possible errors to score better in board exams.

Therefore, the references like Oswaal CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23 for Class 10 & 12 Maths | Science & All Subjects provide a brief introduction to the chapters’ theory and the sample papers are designed in a way to bring the best of the students on the table. From the board exam perspective, quick notes and revision notes will help summarise the chapter for students before practicing with sample papers.

Overall, it’s up to the students to decide whether to confide their trust in reference to CBSE sample papers to score maximum in board exams or not.

The books contain everything a student requires for preparations and are curated as per the latest guidelines of CBSE and expert tips as well. And with Oswaal sample papers, students will be able to get their desired results in the CBSE board exam 2023.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)