CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical exams may be held in this month - Key updates here

Amid media reports that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may postpone the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021, speculations are rife that the the CBSE may conduct Class 10, 12 practical exams in January 2021. It is also reported that the CBSE is making preparations to hold class 10, 12 board exams 2021 in March.

Meanwhile, the CBSE is yet to make any official announcement regarding the Class 10, 12 exams dates and students, parents, teachers are now waiting for Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s live interaction with students on December 3 for any major announcement in this regard. Sources said that the minister would also talk about JEE 2021 and NEET 2021 exams dates during the the webinar.

Earlier, Nishank had tweeted that a campaign would be launched to seek views from students, parents & teachers on how and when to conduct the 2021 board exams.“A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year”, he had tweeted.

The Union Minister had also directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to review the present situation and share a revised syllabus for 2021 JEE Main and NEET exams. The NTA has been asked to access the situation across different states and central school education boards before finalising the syllabus.

“It was decided that NTA will come out with the syllabus for competitive exams after assessment of the existing scenario in various boards. A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year”, tweeted the Education Minister.