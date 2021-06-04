Centre provides over 24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, 1.93 crore jabs still with states, UTs

New Delhi: More than 1.93 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 24 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 22,27,33,963 doses, the ministry said.

"As many as 1,93,95,287 are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to prioritise the vaccination of parents having children below 12 years of age, so that they can look after the kids in case the latter get infected with COVID-19.

The decision has been taken in view of the projection that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic would impact children more, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

