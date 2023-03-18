'Century Of Encounters Soon...': Rajnath Singh Lauds UP's Law & Order Situation Under Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Praising the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that 63 dreaded criminals have been killed in encounters in six years and this number will soon cross the 100 digit mark. Rajnath Singh said this while inaugurating 352 development projects worth Rs 1,450 crore in Uttar Pradesh`s Lucknow. During his inaugural speech, the Union Minister said, "You all are familiar with the way Yogi Ji has worked on the issue of law and order. I was watching on some news portal, they gave a title to a programme, `Ab Tak 63`. It means that in the last six years, the UP Police has been able to eliminate 63 dreaded criminals."

He said that if criminals try to clash with the police then it is natural to take such steps. "The speed with which the cleaning work [of criminals] is going on, it seems that the century will also be completed," he said.

Singh also said that the goal to achieve one trillion-dollar economy is also going on simultaneously in the State. "Today, the entire State, including Lucknow, is witnessing development and welfare schemes. Many roads, treatment plants, sewer lines and many urban roads and service roads are being inaugurated in the development projects being inaugurated today," he said.

Elaborating on the development projects, inaugurated today, he said, "the foundation stone is being laid for a green corridor from today`s IIM Road, which will also be connected to Shaheed Path and Kisan Path. It will take the form of a central corridor for the new Lucknow. This project will prove to be very important in the vision of `Clean and Green Lucknow`."

"The work of construction of a four-lane expressway of Shahjahanpur via Lucknow to Hardoi is in progress. The construction of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is also in progress. Work on the 6-lane road from Lucknow to Gorakhpur via Ayodhya is in full swing," he added.

"In this budget, Lucknow City and Charbagh railway stations have also been selected under the `Amrit Bharat Station Scheme`, which will be developed as world-class railway stations. The work of Alam Nagar satellite station will also be completed soon," Singh said.

"Work is underway to construct two new terminals at Lucknow airport, which will double the annual handling capacity of Lucknow airport from 55 lakh passengers to 1 crore passengers," he added. He also said that the infrastructure of Lucknow has become of such a level that big national and international events can be organized here.

"Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government successfully organized the Global Investors Meet here. A grand Defense Expo was also organized here in 2020," the Defence Minister said.

"In the month of February, the meeting of the Digital Economy Working Group of G20 countries was also organized successfully. Now big international cricket matches are also being organized here in Lucknow," he said.

Taking note of PM MITRA Park, to be established in Lucknow, he said, yesterday PM Modi approved the setting up of Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in the city. "This PM Mitra Mega Textile Park is likely to generate over 1 lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect employment," he added.