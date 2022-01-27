Chandigarh eases Covid-19 curbs, schools for Classes 10-12 to reopen, check full SOPs here

Chandigarh: The Administration here on Thursday eased Covid restrictions, allowing opening of schools for students of Classes 10 to 12 from February 1.

The administration also gave relaxation in timings of gymnasiums, markets and activities at Sukhna Lake, according to a statement.

However, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, who is the Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh, appealed to people to follow Covid-related protocols and guidelines at public places.

Purohit reviewed the pandemic situation in the city with all senior officials of the Administration.

While schools for the three classes will reopen on February 1, the orders regarding various other relaxations will come into force from January 28. All students above 15 years of age should have been vaccinated at least once to attend offline classes.

Coaching institutions will be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity, subject to the condition that all students of 15 to 18 years should have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine and students/staff above 18 years of age are fully vaccinated.

All markets, including Apni Mandis, will be allowed to remain open till 10 pm as against 5 pm earlier.

All gyms and health centres can operate now till 10 pm at 50 per cent of their capacity, subject to the condition that the staff and the users are fully vaccinated. All activities at Sukhna Lake, including boating, will be allowed to from 5 am to 10 pm.

However, the shops on the premises of the lake will be open subject to the compliance of the Covid-appropriate behaviour and proper sanitisation.

Purohit also directed police officials to ensure strict enforcement of the protocols at public places.

He expressed satisfaction over the decline in positivity rate and appreciated health officials for being proactive in handling the situation, an official statement said. He advised health officials to keep analysing small trends and surges, and keep taking strict and prompt containment action.

