COVID-19

Chandigarh COVID-19 curbs: Night curfew imposed, schools, colleges to remain shut

Malls, cinema halls, bars, restaurants will operate at 50 per cent capacity in Chandigarh. 

Representational image

New Delhi: The Chandigarh administration on Thursday (January 6) imposed additional curbs in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Night curfew will come into effect in the union territory from 10 pm to 5 am. All non-essential activities will be prohibited during the night curfew hours. Malls, cinema halls, bars, restaurants will operate at 50 per cent capacity. In other restrictions, government and private offices will also open with 50 per cent capacity. 

As per the official order, educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities will also remain shut. Only 50 people will be allowed at indoor gatherings and 100 people at outdoor. Crowded markets will have to be closed by 5 pm.

Earlier on Sunday, Chandigarh had announced coronavirus-related restrictions in which the capacity of restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, marriage palaces and banquet halls was capped at 50 per cent. 

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 331 new cases of coronavirus, as per data on Thursday. 

