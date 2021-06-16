Chandigarh revises night curfew hours, restaurants and bars to open with 50% capacity, check guidelines here

New Delhi: In view of the decline in COVID-19 cases, Chandigarh further relaxed lockdown restrictions on Tuesday (June 15).

While night curfew will remain in place, new timings have been introduced.

Check out the new guidelines below:

1. All shops will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm. Shop owners will have to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to.

2. The restaurants and bars are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from 10 am till 10 pm.

3. The night curfew timings will now stay in effect between 10:30 pm and 5 am. Earlier, the timings were from 10 pm to 5 am.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will conduct a sero survey on persons below the age of 18 years as they have not been vaccinated, PTI reported.

"The results of sero-survey could be useful in devising future strategy of vaccinating this age group," an official statement read.

Chandigarh reported three deaths and 40 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the union territory's total caseload to 61,200, according to a medical bulletin on Tuesday. Around 797 people have died from the infection in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

(With inputs from agency)

