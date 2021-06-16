Punjab to unlock from today, cinemas, restaurants to open with 50% capacity, check full guidelines

New Delhi: The Punjab government on Tuesday (June 15) eased lockdown curbs taking into account the COVID-19 positivity rate dropping to 2 percent.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a slew of new relaxations which will remain in effect till June 25, after which the situation will be reviewed again.

Check what is allowed to open:

1. All restaurants (including in hotels), cafes, coffee shops, fast food outlets, dhabas can open at 50 per cent capacity from Wednesday (June 16).

2. Gathering of people, including for weddings and cremations, has been limited to 50 persons.

3. Cinemas and gyms can operate at maximum 50 per cent of capacity, subject to all their employees getting at least one dose of coronavirus vaccination.

4. AC buses are allowed to ply with 50 per cent occupation.

The District Authorities have been directed to decide the opening timings of non-essential shops, including on Sunday, on the basis of the local situation, while ensuring that it does not lead to crowding.

What are the restrictions:

1. Daily night curfew will continue to be in effect from 8 pm to 5 am, while weekend curfew will continue from 8 pm on Saturday upto 5 am on Monday, across the state.

2. Bars, pubs and `Ahatas`will continue to remain closed.

3. All educational institutions including schools and colleges will continue to be closed.

All essential activities, including those covered under existing exemptions, will remain exempted from curfew restrictions.

On Tuesday, Punjab logged 38 coronavirus-related deaths and 642 fresh cases pushing the state's infection count to 5,89,153. The death toll in the state stands at 15,650, as per official data.

(With inputs from agencies)

