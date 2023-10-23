Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Bhupesh Baghel Promises Farm Loan Waiver If Congress Wins Again

New Delhi: With two weeks remaining for the first phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today made an attempt to woo the farmers by promising to waive off agri loans once again if the Congress party retains power in the state. CM Baghel's guarantees comes as the opposition BJP intensifies its campaign in the state.

Taking on X (formerly Twitter) Baghel wrote- "We will waive loans of farmers if we are voted to power and form government in the state again." Bhaghel further said that will directly benefit nearly 22 lakh farmers in the state. This marks the fourth guarantee from the Congress ahead of the polls in Chhattisgarh as the party has already promised to conduct a caste census, buy 20 quintals/acre of paddy, and provide housing to 17.5 lakh families in the state.

"Today the fourth announcement is dedicated to our farmers. So far we have made 4 announcements. Like before, this time farmers' loans will be waived. Will conduct caste census, Will buy 20 quintals/acre of paddy. We will provide housing to 17.5 lakh families. Janta ka bharosa hai barkarar. Phir se Congress sarkar," Baghel posted on X.

The nomination process for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and the second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly polls commenced on October 21. The final date for submitting nominations in Madhya Pradesh, covering all 230 constituencies, and in Chhattisgarh, encompassing 70 out of the total 90 constituencies, is set for October 30.

Yesterday, the Congress party unveiled its third and last list, featuring seven candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. Among them, Ambica Singh Deo and Omkar Sahu, prominent party leaders, were nominated. The ruling party has chosen Ambica Singh Deo for Baikunthpur, Chaturi Nand for Saraipali, Ambina Markam for Sihawa, and Omkar Sahu for Dhamtari.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will take place in two phases. The initial phase, encompassing 20 seats, is scheduled for November 7, while the remaining 70 seats will go to the polls on November 17.