China Aiding Russia’s Largest Defence Expansion Since Soviet Era: US

China is helping Russia in its most substantial military expansion since the Soviet era, a US official said on Friday amid growing concerns about war in Ukraine. Based on a U.S. assessment, China has upped its sales of machinery, microelectronics, and other technology to Russia. The news agency AP reported that Russia is using these resources to make missiles, tanks, planes, and other weapons for the war in Ukraine.

The intelligence report came at a time when Chancellor Olaf Scholz is heading to Beijing this weekend, and the Group of Seven foreign ministers will meet in Italy next week. The aim is to urge European allies to put pressure on China. Two high-ranking officials from the Biden administration, speaking anonymously, revealed on Friday that in 2023, around 90% of Russia's microelectronics were supplied by China. Also, approximately 70% of Russia's machine tool imports, valued at about $900 million, in the last quarter of 2023 originated from China.

China is aiding Russia in various areas, such as jointly producing drones, space-based technologies, and exporting machine tools crucial for making ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, President Biden has expressed his concerns directly to Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding China's indirect support for Russia's war efforts. Despite not offering direct lethal military aid, China has diplomatically supported Russia by attributing blame to the West for provoking President Putin's decision to initiate the conflict.

However, Beijing has avoided referring to the war as an invasion out of respect for the Kremlin. China maintains that it does not provide military assistance to Russia, but it continues to uphold strong economic ties with Moscow, despite sanctions from the U.S. and its allies.

Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, emphasised that normal trade between China and Russia should not face interference or restrictions. He urged the U.S. to refrain from denigrating the normal relationship between the two countries, as per AP.