हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra Covid curbs

Cinema halls, restaurants to function at full capacity in 14 Maha districts including Mumbai

Maharashtra government on Wednesday said shopping complexes, restaurants, cinema and theatre halls in 14 districts including Mumbai will be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity.

Cinema halls, restaurants to function at full capacity in 14 Maha districts including Mumbai
ANI Photo

Mumbai: Easing curbs imposed to contain COVID-19, Maharashtra government on Wednesday said shopping complexes, restaurants, cinema and theatre halls in 14 districts including Mumbai will be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity.

A government notification said these are districts where first vaccination dose is more than 90 percent, second dose over 70 per cent, positivity rate less than 10 percent and bed occupancy of oxygen supported or ICU bed is less than 40 percent. The 14 districts are: Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, Raigad, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Chandrapur and Kolhapur. 

All shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, religious places, drama theatres (natyagrihas), tourist places, entertainment parks etc are allowed to operate with 100 percent capacity in these districts, the notification said.

For other administrative units excluded from this list, these shall operate at 50 percent of the capacity, the notification said.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maharashtra Covid curbsMumbaiCOVID in MumbaiPuneNagpur
Next
Story

‘Leave Kharkiv immediately’: India’s ‘urgent’ advisory for stranded nationals in Ukraine

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: PM Modi meets students returned from Ukraine