CM Mamata Banerjee to provide Rs 5 lakh, job to family of two martyred in Galwan Valley from West Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday (June 17) announced to provide Rs 5 lakh along with a West Bengal government job to one member of the families of two Jawans from West Bengal that were killed in action in the Galwan Valley (Ladakh) on June 15 night.

CM Mamata took to Twitter and said, "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave men martyred at Galwan Valley. I'm at pain to say that two of them belonged to West Bengal— Sepoy Rajesh Orang (Vill Belgoria, PS Md Bazar, Birbhum) & Bipul Roy on General Duty (Vill Bindipara, PS Samuktala, Alipurduar)"

She said nothing can compensate for the supreme sacrifice made by them for the nation or the bereaved families' loss.

"We stand by the next of the sons of our soil in this difficult time. To this regard, we'll provide ₹5 lakh & a GoWB job to one member in the deceased's family."

Earlier yesterday, the Indian Army had said that 20 of its soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops during a face-off in Galwan on June 15 night.

This is the biggest ever military confrontation between the two armies in over five decades. In a statement, the army said that almost the same number of Chinese troops have been killed during the clashes in the Galwan Valley.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had blamed China for the incident and alleged that it tried to unilaterally change the status and "departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley".