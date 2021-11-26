Cold wave continues across Kashmir, Ladakh; night temperature drops below freezing point

Srinagar: After two days of respite from cold, night temperature again fell below freezing point in Kashmir and Ladakh.

Temperatures recorded by the meteorological department of Kashmir suggest mercury in Srinagar went below freezing point and was recorded at minus 1.3°C.

In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.2°C. Famous tourist resort Pahalgam,which recorded minus 3.3°C, was the coldest place across J&K. In Kokernag, the temperature settled at minus 0.6°C.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara logged minus 1.9°C. While world-famous ski resort Gulmarg registered minus 1.8°C.

In UT Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 7.5°C while Kargil town recorded a low of minus 3.4°C. Drass town in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world, recorded minus 10.8°C, the lowest in the country.

MET predicted that cold conditions will continue as there was no forecast of any snowfall till the first week of next month and dry cold will cause further drop in mercury in the coming days in Kashmir and Ladakh UT.

