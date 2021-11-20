It's freezing cold in Kashmir, Ladakh; IMD predicts light snow and rain on November 24-25

Srinagar: Kashmir and Ladakh valley are freezing and are bone-chillingly cold, with temperatures being recorded below normal for this time of the year. The temperatures at several places, including Srinagar, was below zero, running in minuses.

The minimum temperature across the valley stayed below the freezing point on Friday (November 19) night and the mercury was two to three degrees below the normal for this part of the season, the MeT officials said.

As per India Meteorological Department, Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of -1.5°C. In south kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of -1.8°C, while the famous tourist resort Pahalgam, recorded a low of - 4.3°C. Shopian remained coldest with -5°C minimum temperature. Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of -1.3°C.

In north, Kupwara town recorded - 2.7°C, while the world famous ski resort Gulmarg, recorded a minimum of - 1.0°C. In Leh, temperature recorded was - 7.8°C while Drass in Kargil, remained coldest in country, recording a low of - 12.0°C.

Not just the cold, a thick layer of fog engulfed many parts of the valley early in the morning today, causing difficulties to motorists. The MeT Office has said the fog/misty weather in the morning will continue for a few days as the weather will most likely remain dry till November 23. Light snowfall is likely over extreme north Kashmir parts on November 24 it said.

The wintry conditions in Kashmir have set-in much ahead of the beginning of extreme harsh weather conditions which usually start around the third week of December. 'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir, begins on December 21 every year.

(With Agency inputs)

