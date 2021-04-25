Complete lockdown extended in Delhi by one week amid deteriorating COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (April 25, 2021) extended the complete lockdown in the national capital by one more week due to the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

The COVID-19-induced lockdown in Delhi which was supposed to be in effect till April 26 morning will now remain in place till May 3.

"We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 AM," the Delhi CM said in a press brief.

Kejriwal informed that the Delhi government has started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply.

"The Central and State teams are working together," the AAP supremo stated.

दिल्ली में कोरोना की मौजूदा स्थिति पर एक महत्वपूर्ण प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस | LIVE https://t.co/NnrPKKbSj4 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 25, 2021

The lockdown has been extended as the coronavirus situation in the national capital remains grim with several hospitals reporting a shortage of medical oxygen.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded 24,103 new COVID-19 infections and 357 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the city since the pandemic broke out. Delhi's positivity rate now stands at 32.27 per cent and its COVID-19 caseload has now climbed to over 10 lakh with the total number of active cases nearing one lakh. The city currently has 93,080 active infections.

Delhi has also witnessed 13,898 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 24th April 2021#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/OT0Wju9hjj — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) April 24, 2021

Delhi has reported nearly 2,500 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last 12 days. Since the lockdown, Delhi saw 277 deaths on April 20, 249 on April 21, 306 on April 22 and 348 casualties on April 23.

The number of containment zones in Delhi has also increased from 22,000 to 24,802.

The complete COVID-19-induced lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 to contain the spread of the raging fourth wave of coronavirus in the national capital. In a press conference address, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, "Delhi's health system is unable to take more patients in big numbers."

The AAP supremo had stated, "If a lockdown isn't implemented now the situation will go beyond control."

दिल्ली में तेज़ी से बढ़ते कोरोना मामलों के मद्देनज़र एक महत्वपूर्ण घोषणा | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/zAECIEcZ53 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 19, 2021

Earlier on Friday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had also asked the Delhi government to extend the lockdown in the national capital. They also decided to shut markets for one more week.

"As and when the situation is improved, the lockdown can be lifted," the confederation had said in a statement.

In view of the deteriorating #COVIDEmergency, Delhi traders are willing to take a voluntary decision to keep markets closed for one more week (26th April- 2nd May) incase @LtGovDelhi @CMODelhi @ArvindKejriwal do not extend #delhilockdown. @CAITIndia SG Shri @praveendel explains. pic.twitter.com/WKTRSph15z — Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) (@CAITIndia) April 24, 2021

