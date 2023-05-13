Congress Clears Karnataka Election Test: Five Factors That Worked Against Modi Magic

The Congress party today emerged triumphant in the hard-fought battle of the Karnataka Assembly Elections where it was up against a powerful BJP. The Congress is all set to get a decisive mandate in Karnataka and thus the party may not need support from the JDS or independents. On the other hand, the ruling BJP failed to retain the state as its tally slipped below 70 seats. This comes as a big setback for the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections to be held next year. While the BJP had deployed all of its top guns during the campaigning, the party failed to impress the voters, showed the results. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll blitzkrieg failed to save the BJP in the polls.

Bharat Jodo Yatra Impact

The Congress has reposed its faith in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had already said that the party will win the polls as Rahul Gandhi spent 27 days in the state covering seven districts. Rahul Gandhi had touched upon 51 assembly seats during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Out of these 51 seats, the Congress won over 30 seats. This shows that Bharat Jodo Yatra was successful in connecting voters with the Congress.

Welfare Manifesto

The Congress promised many freebies claiming it to be an assistance in its fight against inflation. While the party vehemently raised the issues like high prices of petrol and LPG cylinders, it promised Rs 2000 per month for every woman head of each household. To help youth fight unemployment, Congress promised a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders. It also promised to restore the old pension scheme and provide 200 units of free electricity. These issues may not be much relevant to urban cities like Bengaluru but echoed the sentiments of the rural population.

Bajrang Dal Row

The Congress promised to ban organisations like Bajrang Dal and PFI which spread hatred. While the BJP made it a poll issue saying the Congress wants to ban Bajrang Bali, the voters did not resonate with the BJP's plank. The recital of Hanuman Chalisa publicly also did not help the BJP. The Congress appears to have successfully countered the narrative by promising the development of Hanuman temples across the state. The issue also appears to have polarised Muslim voters in the Old Mysuru region where JDS ceded its vote bank to Congress.

Corruption Issue

The Congress has been cornering BJP over corruption issues in the state. It accused the ruling BJP of taking a 40 per cent commission in every government contract. The issue even led to the suicide of a government contractor. Though the BJP did not field K. S. Eshwarappa or his son K.E. Kantesh who were at the centre of the controversy, Congress successfully took the issue to the masses and reaped dividends.

Muslim Reservation/Hijab Controversy

Just ahead of the election, the BJP government led by BS Bommai scrapped the 4 per cent reservation for OBC Muslims. It not only abolished the 4% reservation for Muslims under the 2-B category but distributed 2 per cent each to the Vokkaligas in 2-C category and Lingayats in 2-D category. The BJP government was also at the centre of the hijab controversy. This may have united the Muslim voters against the BJP.