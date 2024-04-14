New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and alleged that the party is roaming around becoming the 'Sultan' (king) of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang and claimed that the party still has the intention to divide the country.

Addressing a rally in Karnataka's Mysuru ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the PM said, "Congress party aaj tukde-tukde gang ki sultan banke ghoom rahi hai'. Congress still has intentions to divide, break and weaken the country."

Attacking the the grand old part further Modi said, "Nowadays Congress hesitates to say Bharat Mata Ki Jai in election rallies. Earlier, they opposed Vande Mataram, now Congress avoids saying Bharat Mata ki Jai. This will lead to the end of Congress," the Prime Minister added.

"Congress forms alliance with an organization involved in terrorist activities which is banned. Congress asks for proof of surgical attack from Army," PM Modi further alleged.

"They refuse to accept Kashmir as our own. They disrespected Lord Ram. The people of INDI alliance want to end Sanatan. They want to destroy Hindu religion. As long as Modi is there, no one's plans will be fulfilled, this is Modi's guarantee," he added.

The Prime Minister also alleged that Congress has been indulging in appeasement politics "Game of appeasement is rampant in Karnataka. Karnataka has been witnessing this, that Congress rewards people, who talk ill of the country, with election tickets. An ugly game of appeasement is being played in Karnataka! Can you give the reins of the country to the people openly playing the game of vote bank?" he said.

"The elections of 2024 will decide the future of India not for 5 years but for 2047. 24/7 for 2047 every moment for India," PM Modi said. The election event was attended by BJP's ally partner in National Democratic Alliance, Janata Dal (Secular) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, BJP senior leader BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka LoP R Ashoka and state president BY Vijayendra among others.

This was the first rally by PM Modi ahead of polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in 14 constituencies of Karnataka on April 26. Karnataka is going to the polls in two phases. The 14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern parts of the state will vote on April 26 in the second phase, the remaining 14 constituencies in the northern parts will vote in the second phase on May 7 in the third phase.