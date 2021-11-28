Congress leader Ashwani Bagri, BJP's Kashish Ghai join AAP

New Delhi: Congress leader Ashwani Bagri and his wife Poonam Bagri joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday (November 27) in the presence of AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta, Chief Whip Dilip Pandey and MLA Somnath Bharti.

The former Congress leader said that the reason they joined AAP was that their previous party did not put up a fair fight for the poor.

“We had to struggle hard while we were in Congress. When we asked Congress to fight for the poor, they were not ready to do so. They presented zero accountability. But whenever we look at the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, their simplicity is commendable. We went to Haridwar and asked the people there, everyone only had praises to sing about the Aam Aadmi Party – they said that ‘AAP has done a very good job in Delhi’ and believed it to come to power in Uttarakhand this time,” Ashwani Bagdi said

Apart from Bagdi, Kashish Ghai, who was BJPS’s Youth Vice President also joined the AAP in the same event and praised the party for the transparency in its work.

“The best thing about the Aam Aadmi Party is that we can go to an MLA's house with our complaints. On the other hand, no other party functions with this level of transparency and readiness to help. The Aam Aadmi Party has proved itself and delivered in every way possible. Seeing the level of honesty towards the public and the simplicity, I made up my mind to join the Aam Aadmi Party. It will be my endeavour to serve the people in every possible way by being a part of the Aam Aadmi Party,” Kashish Ghai said.

On opposition leaders joining the Aam Aadmi Party, its National Secretary Pankaj Gupta said, “People are joining the Aam Aadmi Party after being impressed by the historic work that has been done by the Kejriwal government in all areas including schools, hospitals, electricity, water, roads, WiFi etc.

AAP spokesperson and Chief Whip in the Vidhan Sabha, Dilip Pandey also welcomed the new members.

“Today is a very significant day for the Aam Aadmi Party as our family is growing and gaining more strength with Poonam Bagri Ji, Ashwini Bagri Ji. I have full faith that by joining this clan; they have not only made it bigger but also stronger and more ready to win the upcoming MCD elections with the efforts of the people of Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party organization,” said Pandey.

“We will now collectively take one step forward towards our goal. I wholeheartedly welcome them all to the Aam Aadmi Party family and hope that going forward, everyone will work the best that they can, in a disciplined manner and together, sweep the corporation,” Pandey added.

Punpreet Singh who also joined AAP on Sunday said that he always wanted to be associated with the party that works at the ground level and focuses on real service rather than politics.

“I would like to say thank you to all of you for the opportunity that has been given to me today and for the fact that I am getting a chance to work at a party that works at the ground level. We want a party where the worker and his work is valued the most because if work is not valued, then nothing good can be done for the nation. We've all seen Kejriwal ji's hard work. Because of all this, today I took a vow to go for politics which is fewer politics and more service. I thank you wholeheartedly, again for giving me a chance to serve with the Aam Aadmi Party.” Singh added.

