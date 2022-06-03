हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tests positive for Covid-19 day after Sonia Gandhi

"I've tested positive with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I've quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions," she said in a tweet. 

File photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday (June 3, 2022), a day after party president and her mother Sonia Gandhi was tested positive of the novel coronavirus, reported news agency ANI. She has mild symptoms and is currently under quarantine at her residence. The Congress leader has urged all those who came in contact with her to take necessary precautions.

"I've tested positive with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I've quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions," she tweeted today morning.

