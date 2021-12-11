Congress to hold ‘Mehangai Hatao Maha Rally’ in Jaipur, Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to attend

New Delhi: Congress is all set to organise a mega rally against inflation in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Sunday (December 12).

Congress’ Rajasthan incharge Ajay Maken told PTI that leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in the "national rally" along with chief ministers and former chief ministers of other states. However, it is not confirmed if Congress president Sonia Gandhi will also partake in the rally.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala denounced the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for its policies and decision saying they have "led to rising inflation" in the country. Further, he alleged that every decision of the Narendra Modi government is “anti-people”.

"Every decision of the Modi government is anti-people. Small and medium industries collapsed. Neither Naxalism, terrorism ended nor black currency was eliminated. Unemployment rate in the country is 10 per cent. Defeat Modi and BJP to get rid of rising inflation," Surjewala said.

Holding a rally amid the Omicron threat, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra assured all COVID-19 protocols will be followed, adding that chairs have been arranged, masks will be provided, and temperature will be checked.

The rally was earlier to be held in Delhi, but due to denial of permission, it is now being organised in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 'Mehangai Hatao Maha Rally' at the Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders visited the venue on Saturday to take stock of the preparations.

"The enthusiasm is high among party workers and people for the rally against inflation. Inflation is a big issue that has affected the people of the country badly. It is the result of wrong policies of the government of India,” the Rajasthan CM told mediapersons.

(With agency inputs)

