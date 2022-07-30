Congress to take out march to Rashtrapati Bhavan, gherao PM house on Aug 5

New Delhi: The Congress party will observe a nationwide massive agitation on August 5 to register their protest against growing inflation, price rise and unemployment in India under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, ANI reported quoting Congress Working Committee. As a part of the protest, all the Congress MPs will hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" march which will go from Parliament to the President’s and will also conduct a gherao of the Prime Minister’s house on the same day, reported ANI. All the CWC members along with senior Congress leaders will take part in the demonstration and protest against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme among other issues.

Congress to observe massive nationwide protest on 5th Aug on price rise & unemployment. In Delhi, party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to register their protest over the issues; CWC members & senior leadership to participate in "PM House gherao" that day pic.twitter.com/28CrlgUZjn — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

The "record-breaking" inflation level coupled with a "huge" increase in the prices of many essential commodities, particularly pulses, edible oil, LPG, petrol and diesel has burdened the common people to an "intolerable extent", Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said in a letter to the party`s state and district units.

"The country is also witnessing a phase of massive unemployment both in rural and urban regions... Also, the controversial, poorly conceived and hastily drawn up Agnipath scheme, which carries multiple risks, has not only subverted the long-standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces but also destroyed the aspirations of millions of unemployed youths," reads the letter.

Venugopal asserted that ever since the commencement of the monsoon session of the Parliament, the party "is fighting relentlessly both inside and outside the House against these anti-people policies of the government".

The opposition, with Congress in the forefront has been long demanding the Modi government hold discussions and subsequent debates on issues of national interest like inflation and unemployment, in which a significant rise has been seen under the present regime.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS)