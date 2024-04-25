'Congress Wants Islamisation Of India': Yogi Adityanath Slams Religion-Based Reservation

Amid the ongoing furore over the implementation of the religion-based reservation in Karnataka by the Congress government, the BJP has sharpened its attack on the grand old party. While Prime Minister and senior BJP leader said that the Congress is snatching the rights of OBCs, SCs and STs, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath said that the grand old party wants Islamisation of India. Yogi Adityanath further alleged that Congress is planning to implement the 'Sharia law' in the country.

Addressing a public rally in Amroha, Yogi said, "Congress has written in its manifesto about bringing personal laws for a particular community. Through this move, Congress aims to impose Sharia law, bringing a Taliban-style rule to India. This indicates that Congress and the INDI Alliance pose a threat to the Constitution crafted by Baba Saheb."

The Uttar Pradesh CM further said, "Whenever the people associated with the INDI alliance got the opportunity to come to power, they have made a despicable attempt to rob the rights of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward caste people in the country as well as the rights of the poor."

Talking about the inheritance law, wealth distribution and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's 2006 speech related to minorities' first claim on resources, Yogi Adityanath said that Congress wants to seize people's property.

"The Congress and I.N.D.I alliance members betrayed the country by presenting a deceitful manifesto. While they promise to eradicate poverty, they are secretly planning to seize your property, as well as the jewellery of your daughters and mothers," he said.

After the first phase of voting on April 19, issues like wealth distribution, Muslim reservations and inheritance law have become key talking points from the BJP while the Congress is responding to this accusation by the Modi government.