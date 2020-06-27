हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajmer

Congress workers clash, exchange blows over photo-ops during prayer meet for Galwan martyrs in Ajmer — Video

According to ANI, the Congress party workers had gathered to pay tribute to the 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley during a violent face-off with Chinese troops on June 15.

Congress workers clash, exchange blows over photo-ops during prayer meet for Galwan martyrs in Ajmer — Video
ANI photo

Jaipur: A scuffle broke out among Congress workers in Rajasthan's Ajmer over photo-ops while paying tributes to martyrs of Galwan Valley clash. 

According to ANI, the Congress party workers had gathered to pay tribute to the 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley during a violent face-off with Chinese troops on June 15.

The condolence meeting at Ajmer was organised by the Congress party. However, the occasion turned into a battlefield after two Congress workers clashed with each other over getting a photograph clicked. The workers kicked each other and exchanged blows, leaving others in a complete surprise at the tribute meeting. 

Take a look at the clash video below: 

Reports stated that personal differences between the two Congress workers had been going on for a long time.

Notably, the social distancing was also not maintained during the program among the workers, who came to pay tribute to Galwan martyrs.

Tags:
AjmerCongressCongress clashAjmer scuffleAjmer clashRajasthanGalwan ValleyLadakh
Next
Story

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020: UPMSP to release result today; check details here
  • 5,08,953Confirmed
  • 15,685Deaths

Full coverage

  • 96,09,844Confirmed
  • 4,89,318Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT32M7S

DNA: Analysis of education in the era of coronavirus