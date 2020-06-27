Congress workers clash, exchange blows over photo-ops during prayer meet for Galwan martyrs in Ajmer — Video

Jaipur: A scuffle broke out among Congress workers in Rajasthan's Ajmer over photo-ops while paying tributes to martyrs of Galwan Valley clash.

According to ANI, the Congress party workers had gathered to pay tribute to the 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley during a violent face-off with Chinese troops on June 15.

The condolence meeting at Ajmer was organised by the Congress party. However, the occasion turned into a battlefield after two Congress workers clashed with each other over getting a photograph clicked. The workers kicked each other and exchanged blows, leaving others in a complete surprise at the tribute meeting.

Take a look at the clash video below:

#WATCH - 2 Congress party workers clash at a condolence meeting in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The meeting was organised by the party to pay tribute to the 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash. (26.06.20) pic.twitter.com/yxFGIt7UhN — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

Reports stated that personal differences between the two Congress workers had been going on for a long time.

Notably, the social distancing was also not maintained during the program among the workers, who came to pay tribute to Galwan martyrs.