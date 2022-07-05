New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR on charges of criminal conspiracy, offence in place of worship, deliberately hurting religious sentiments, and intention to provoke breach of peace against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for her movie 'Kaali' for the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods. The controversy erupted after she took to Twitter to share a poster of her film which depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the Goddess and smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background.

Earlier, BJP leader Shivam Chhabra filed a police complaint against filmmaker Manimekalai. For hurting the sentiments of the Hindu society, a complaint was filed with the Delhi Police today against Leena Manimekalai, the producer of the documentary film 'Kaali'. A complaint was filed with Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi District Police. The complainants demanded punishment against Leena by taking strict action under strict sections of the law, including Section 295A of IPC, Section 79 of IT Act 2000 and Prohibition of Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986.

Several films and shows have in the past landed in trouble for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Anurag Basu's 'Ludo' faced Twitteratis' ire for purportedly promoting 'Hinduphobic' content in the movie. In 2021, Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series 'Taandav' raked up a row for allegedly creating a possibility of religious tension by portraying Hindu Gods in a bad light.

Who is Leena Manimekalai?

Leena Manimekalai is a Madurai-born, Toronto-based Indian filmmaker, poet and actor. Her works include five published poetry anthologies and a dozen films in genres, including documentary, fiction and experimental poem films. She has been recognised for participation, mentions and best film awards in many international and national film festivals. She currently lives in Canada. She is also the owner of Leena Manimekalai Productions, a producing company. Leena has directed several documentaries and her notable works include Mathamma, Parai, Breaking The Shackles, Love Lost, A Hole in the Bucket, Goddesses, Sengadal, My Mirror is the Door and Song of Resistance to name a few.