Who is Leena Manimekalai and why #ArrestLeenaManimekal is trending on Twitter?

NEW DELHI: Leena Manimekalai is a Madurai-born, Toronto-based filmmaker, who has landed in a bitter controversy over the poster of her upcoming documentary movie depicting Goddess Kaali as a smoking woman. The controversy erupted after she took to Twitter to share a poster of her film which depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the Goddess and smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background.

The portrayal of Goddess Kali in the poster did not go down well with a section of social media users who have demanded the poster be withdrawn. Some even demanded strict action against her and the hashtag '#ArrestLeenaManimekal` has since been trending on Twitter.

A police complaint has also been filed against the filmmaker for her wrongful portrayal of Goddess Kaali allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus. “For hurting the sentiments of the Hindu society, a complaint was filed against Leena Manimekalai, the producer of the documentary film `Kaali`,” the Delhi Police said, according to ANI.

A complaint was filed with Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi District Police. The complainants demanded punishment against Leena by taking strict action under strict sections of the law, including Section 295A of IPC, Section 79 of IT Act 2000 and Prohibition of Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986.



Who is Leena Manimekalai?

Leena Manimekalai is a Madurai-born, Toronto-based Indian filmmaker, poet and actor. Her works include five published poetry anthologies and a dozen films in genres, including documentary, fiction and experimental poem films. She has been recognised for participation, mentions and best film awards in many international and national film festivals.

Leena hails from the Srivilliputtur region. She finished her secondary school in 1995 from the Holy Cross Convent. She pursued her education at Tamil Nadu’s Madurai Kamarajar University. In the year 2005, she completed an EU Fellowship in Media and Conflict Resolution. She also completed a PSBT Film Fellowship on Tamil Women Poetry and a Commonwealth Fellowship on Women in Film in 2008. She graduated from The School of Oriental and African Studies in 2012 with a degree in visual ethnography.

She currently lives in Canada. She is also the owner of Leena Manimekalai Productions, a producing company. Leena has directed several documentaries and her notable works include Mathamma, Parai, Breaking The Shackles, Love Lost, A Hole in the Bucket, Goddesses, Sengadal, My Mirror is the Door and Song of Resistance to name a few.

She has received several honours including the Silver Trophy for Best Documentary at the Europe Film Festival (2004), the Independent Diaspora Festivals in Paris and in Norway (2005), the Golden Conch at the Mumbai International Film Festival (2008), and others.