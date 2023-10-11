Controversial Soft Drink Video Of Couple In Delhi Metro Sparks Outrage On Social Media - Watch

New Delhi: A video that shows a couple getting cozy in a Delhi Metro train has been widely circulated and watched by many people on social media, sparking anger and disgust among the netizens. The video, which does not have a date, has been posted and viewed by a large number of people on various social media platforms. Delhi Metro, when contacted about the video, said that such acts should be “reported immediately” by the co-passengers who witness them.

The video features a man, who appears to be romancing his female companion, drinking a soft drink and transferring the liquid from his mouth to her mouth. Many users on X expressed their displeasure at the video, which they claimed was made for attention on social media.

“We are trying to raise awareness through social media and we have also appealed repeatedly to passengers. These should be reported immediately if co-passengers notice such acts,” the DMRC said.

This is not the first time that videos and ‘reels’ shot in metro trains have gone viral for their controversial nature. Several such videos have been circulated in the past few months.