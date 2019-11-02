Cop allegedly shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, police officials claim suicide

Amroha: Family members of the cop Praveen who was allegedly shot dead here, staged a protest after receiving his body. However, police officials claim that the deceased policeman committed suicide.

According to the family members Praveen, a resident of Tarara village under Hasanpur Tehsil, was allegedly shot dead in Baghpat district on Thursday. The family members and relatives of Praveen on Friday carried his body to the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway, staged a protest and jammed the area near Kankather.

"Praveen was deployed at Dhoghat police station in Bagpath and he committed suicide there. Soon after Praveen's body was received by his family members, they demanded compensation and government jobs for themselves. The case will be investigated," said Pratap Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Police personnel resorted to lathi-charge while the family members were staging a protest at the National Highway.