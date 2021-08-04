हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida

Cop on duty stabbed during anti-encroachment drive in Noida

The incident occurred on Tuesday (August 3) in Sector 125 when officials from the authority asked some vendors to vacate public spaces they had illegally occupied.

Representational Image

Noida: A police constable was allegedly stabbed by a person during an anti-encroachment drive being conducted by the Noida Authority.

The people on the scene got into an altercation with the authority members and allegedly manhandled them. That is when the officials called in the police for assistance.

The authority official said that they were carrying out a routine drive to remove the vendors from the roadside.

“The officials asked them to move to the authorised vending zones to conduct their business. When they misbehaved with the staff, the police were called in,” said the official.

As head constable Anwar Abbas Zaidi, who works with the Dial 112 force, tried to resolve the matter, he was stabbed by a man, who fled soon after the incident.

“Police personnel were sent to deal with the situation. When the head constable tried to intervene and sort the matter out, one man assaulted him with a knife and then fled the area,” deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1) Rajesh S was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“We have identified at least two involved in the incident and efforts are on to nab them. There are no CCTV cameras at the spot but three teams are working on tracing them. We will register a case against them for assault and take necessary action,” he added.

Also Read: Noida market association urges authorities to regulate crowd, ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols amid closure fear

Tags:
