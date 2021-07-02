Noida market association urges authorities to regulate crowd, ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols amid closure fear

New Delhi: As East Delhi markets have been shut due to violation of COVID-19 norms, Noida markets also fear the same fate due to high footfall and little to no adherence to the coronavirus protocols. Atta market association in Noida has asked the authorities for stricter enforcement of the norms.

As per a Times of India report, the market association has asked the authorities to control the number of unauthorised vendors in and around Atta market. “It has hardly been a week since the market opened and we are already seeing a large crowd. People are thronging street vendors and several food stalls. We have asked the authorities to regulate the crowd and ensure proper masking otherwise Atta market will be the next hotspot for the city,” CB Jha, president of Atta market association, told the leading daily.

Further, he revealed that around 330 street vendors are authorised by the Noida Authority. But nearly 700 other vendors are found from Atta Market till Naya Gaon.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY has told The Hindustan Times that the administration will discuss the issue with the representatives of market associations to find a solution.

“Currently imposing a shutdown of the market for Covid violations is not on the cards as we have to keep in mind the daily income of the traders too. However, we will hold discussions with the market associations to chalk out a way so that social distancing can be followed even as markets remain open,” he was quoted by HT as saying.

East Delhi markets including Laxmi Nagar’s main market have been closed till July 5 for flouting COVID-19 norms. The order issued by East Delhi DM read, "Laxmi Nagar main market and surrounding markets like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar will remain shut from 10 pm on June 29 till 10 pm of July 5 for not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.”

As per data on Thursday (July 1), active coronavirus cases dropped to 28 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the caseload reached 63,055. The death toll in the city stands at 466, PTI reported.

Live TV