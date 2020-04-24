Coronavirus COVID-19 prevention, containment and management in India being monitored at highest level: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday stated that the prevention, containment and management of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country is being monitored at the highest level in collaboration with the states, adding that the fight against the pandemic is already being fought for more than three and half months

In a meeting, through video conference, reviewing the COVID-19 preparedness and public health measures taken in the country for the same, he further asserted that the mortality rate in the country is three per cent and recovery rate is more than 20 per cent.

Speaking, during interaction with state and UT Health and Medical Education Ministers, about the surveillance efforts being put in by the Government, the Health Minister added that the government knows about the "whereabouts of our enemy and with proper, graded and guided response we are in a position to overcome it”.

Vardhan also informed, “We have sent teams of technical officers for handholding, reviewing the situation in the states and helping in day to day fight against COVID-19.”

On the issue of Anti-Body Tests, he said, “The results of the test vary from place to place and it can’t be relied upon. Moreover, the WHO has also not commented on its accuracy. The ICMR is reviewing the efficacy of the test and the kits in its own labs and shall come out with fresh guidelines soon.”

He congratulated all the ministers and senior officers present for managing and keeping the situation under control in the fight against COVID-19 in their respective states and UTs.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, was also present in the meeting. Representatives of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Uttarakhand were also present.

While apprising states about the Ordinance promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to protect healthcare service personnel against violence during epidemics, he said, “There is zero tolerance to any form of violence against healthcare service personnel and damage to property of clinical establishments. The amendment makes such acts of violence cognizable and non-bailable offences."

"Commission or abetment of such acts of violence shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of three months to five years, and with fine of Rs 50,000- to Rs 2,00,000 which can be increased to imprisonment for a term six months to seven years and with fine of Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000 in case of grievous injuries,” he added.

He further informed, “Government has announced a Rs 50 lakh insurance on the demise of frontline health workers involved in managing COVID-19 outbreak and it also includes sanitation staff, doctors, ASHA workers, paramedics, nurses and even private doctors.”

He reviewed the requirement and the adequacy of PPEs, N95 masks, testing kits, drugs and ventilators with each State, and assured that the Centre will ensure there is no shortage of supplies of these critical items. Vardhan said, “PPEs and N95 masks used to be imported in the country but now we have around 100 manufacturing units which are capable of making them in India itself.” Further, while commending the efforts of the states, he said that they may also emulate the best practices of each other.