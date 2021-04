New Delhi: Centre is preparing to launch country-wide COVID-19 vaccination for workplaces, the states have been asked to make necessary preparations by Sunday, April 11.

The coronavirus vaccine drive will be undertaken at workplaces with atleast 100 eligible beneficiaries.

Center has already prepared guidelines for COVID-19 innoculation drive at workplaces. The age limit criterion will remain the same, that is people above the ages 45 years and above will be eligible for the dose.