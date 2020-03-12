Coronavirus matter of concern, says Union Foreign Minister Jaishankar as India total rises to 73

As the number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 73 on Thursday (March 12), Union Foreign Minister S Jaishankar told parliament that the outbreak of the deadly virus is a "matter of concern".

Addressing Lok Sabha on Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit Iran and Iraq, Jaishankar assured the House that the Centre is making all efforts to ensure their well-being. “There are operational constraints in evacuating Indians as the Iranian system is strict. We will do whatever we must to check the spread of coronavirus,” he said, adding that "extraordinary circumstances require extraordinary measures."

"As per available information there are about 6000 Indian nationals in various provinces of Iran, including 1100 pilgrims mainly from Ladakh, J&K and Maharashtra, nearly 300 students primarily from J&K, about a 1000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Gujarat and others who are on longer-term stay visas in Iran for pursuing their livelihood. Where communities are understandably anxious, we should reassure them and encourage the observance of globally recognised precautions & procedures. An excessive sense of alarm would only be to the detriment of those who are really in it," Jaishankar said.

The Union Minister also said that the Centre has taken necessary action where specific interventions were required. "As the House would have noticed, where specific interventions are required - as in the case of Wuhan in China, the Diamond Princess crew in Japan or now the pilgrims in Iran, we will take necessary action. But these are exceptional situations that require an exceptional response. At this time, travel in itself is not recommended as it only heightens risks," Jaishanksar remarked.

In a related development, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that universal screening has been put up in place to curb the spread of coronavirus. Puri added that earlier passengers from the 12 most-affected countries were screened but now the airport authorities have been ordered by the government to subject all incoming passengers to basic thermal screening tests.