New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 19,406 Covid-19 infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,41,26,994, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday (August 6, 2022). As per the latest data, the active cases declined to 1,34,793 today. The death toll climbed to 5,26,649 with 49 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A decrease of 571 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also reported 19,928 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,34,65,552, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.63 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 205.92 crore on Saturday 8 am, out of which 32,73,551 doses were administered in last 24 hours.

Of the 49 new fatalities, five each were reported from Maharashtra and West Bengal, three from Chhattisgarh, two each from Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Tripura, and one each from Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.