हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jahangirpuri

CPI, SP delegations reach Jahangirpuri; police stop them from meeting locals

The delegation was led by CPI national secretary and Rajya Sabha MP D Raja, who said they have come to understand the people's suffering, reports PTI.

CPI, SP delegations reach Jahangirpuri; police stop them from meeting locals
D Raja

A day after the contentious demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, leaders of the Communist Party of India and Samajwadi Party on Friday made a beeline for the area here to meet the local residents, but were stopped by police.

The five-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) sat on a dharna near the barricades at Kushal Chowk in Jahangirpuri after being stopped by the security personnel.

The delegation was led by CPI national secretary and Rajya Sabha MP D Raja, who said they have come to understand the people's suffering.

Other members of the delegation included CPI leaders Annie Raja, A Khan, Pallav Sen Gupta and Binoy Biswan.

"We came here to meet the people and understand their suffering. Why are we not being allowed to go inside? Why was this ‘bulldozing' order? Who was behind this? The Delhi Police is under the Ministry of Home Affairs so (home minister) Amit Shah should be held responsible," Raja told reporters.

He added that illegal bulldozing was carried out in the area and the Union home minister should explain what happened there.

"You have caused devastation… what will happen to these people? We are asking the police personnel for permission to visit C-Block where demolition was carried out, but we are not being allowed in. We will stand here and put forth our demands," Raja said.

Later, a four-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party (SP) also reached Kushal Chowk. The delegation included party MPs S T Hasan, Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, Ravi Prakash Verma, Javed Ali Khan and Safiqur Rahman.

"We should be allowed to visit the place and meet people. They (police) are preventing us by saying democracy is under threat," Hasan told reporters.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JahangirpuriCPISPDelhi PoliceD Raja
Next
Story

UK PM Boris Johnson felt like Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan in India, here's why

Must Watch

PT11M4S

Sambit Patra targets Congress on Alwar incident