CUET (UG) 2022: Registrations to begin from April 2, check exam pattern and other details

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the notification for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in Central universities for UG courses in the academic session 2022-23.

The online application forms for CUET (UG) 2022 will open on April 2, 2022, and will be available till April 30, 2022. Candidates can register for the exam on cuet.samarth.ac.in, once the application forms are out.

CUET (UG) 2022: Exam details

The CUET (UG) 2022 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) comprising of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The CUET 2022 exam will be conducted in 13 languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi, and Urdu, stated NTA in the official notification.

Click Here For Official Notice

"All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only. Students having studied Class XII Board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET (UG) – 2022," said NTA in a statement.

CUET (UG) 2022: Exam pattern

The CUET UG 2022 exam paper will consist of 3 sections of which section I is divided into two parts viz IA and IB. All three sections will have Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs).

Section I – Languages (A and B)

Section II – Domain Specific Questions

Section III – General Test

CUET (UG) 2022: Exam duration

Candidates appearing for CUET UG 2022 will be given 150 minutes of which 45 minutes will be for section I, 45 minutes for section II, and 60 minutes for section III.

