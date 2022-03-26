BOB Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for 159 posts, check details here

New Delhi: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited applications for the post of Branch Receivables Manager across the country. Interested and eligible candidates apply for these posts on bankofbaroda.in.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 159 posts in the organisation and the last date to apply is April 14, 2022.

BOB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates with a graduation degree in any discipline can apply for these posts. They are also required to have a minimum of 2 years of work experience, out of which one year should be in collection profile with banks, NBFCs, or financial institutions and related industries in India.

Age limit: Candidates who are in the age group 23-35 can apply for the posts of Branch Receivables Manager. Relaxation will be granted to reserved category candidates.

BOB Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The registration fee is Rs 600 plus taxes for general, OBC and EWS candidates and Rs 100 plus taxes for SC, ST, PwD and woman candidates.

BOB Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official site of BOB: bankofbaroda.in

Step 2: On the home page click on ‘Careers’ under the ‘About Us’ section.

Step 3: Select ‘Current Opportunities’ on the next page

Step 4: Now, select the profile ‘Recruitment for the position of Branch Receivables Manager in Receivables Management Vertical’

Step 5: Click on apply now and fill in the required details.

Step 6: Make the fee payment and download your application form.

BOB Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

“Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method,” read official statement.

