CUET UG 2023: Exam date RELEASED, registration to begin SOON at cuet.nta.nic.in- Steps to apply here

University Grants Commission has released CUET UG 2023 exam dates. Registration to begin soon, scroll down for the steps to register.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CUET UG 2023: University Grants Commission has released CUET UG 2023 exam dates. The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses will begin from May 21, 2023. The registration for CUET UG 2023 will likely begin from first week of February 2023. The examination for undergraduate programs will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023. Eligible candidates will have to get themselves registered for taking the exams. Registration for CUET UG 2023 is expected to begin in the first week of February 2023. Only those who get themselves registered before deadline will be eligible to appear for exams.

CUET UG 2023: Steps to apply here

Open the official website of the CUET UG 2023 exam 

Click on the CUET UG 2023 registration link available on the homepage of the website 

Enter your personal details like name, mobile number, email ID and register Save your login credentials for the future reference 

Next, login to your CUET UG 2023 account 

Fill in the application form and upload the supporting documents 

Pay the CUET UG application fee and save the payment receipt Complete your application process and save the same for the future reference

UGC India on December 21 tweeted, “Application process for #CUET-UG 2023 is likely to be started in the first week of February 2023. The examination will be conducted between the 21st and 31st of May 2023.” Along with the exam dates, features of both CUET PG and UG exam has been released.

The medium of exam will be in 13 languages- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu and Urdu. The examination will be conducted across 1000 test centres in the country out of which 450-500 exam centres will be used for examination each day.


